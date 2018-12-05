Kevin Hart to host Oscars 2019

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) Kevin Hart is all set to host the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.The actor-comic took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he has been selected to host the Oscars next year.This will be Hart's first attempt at emceeing the annual awards night."For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same... I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time... To be able to join the legendary list of hosts that have graced that stage is unbelievable," Hart wrote alongside a picture of a golden Oscar statuette.The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for the opportunity."I will be sure to make this Oscars a special one," he added.The Academy confirmed the news on Twitter: "Welcome to the family, @kevinhart4real."Hart succeeds popular show presenter Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the last two Academy Awards.Kimmel gave a shout-out to the comedian and tweeted, "Congratulations amigo - @TheAcademy made an excellent choice. You are going to kill it."Hart has previously hosted award ceremonies like the BET Awards in 2011 and the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.The Oscar 2019 ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 24. PTI RDSRDS