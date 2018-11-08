Kewal Krishan Sharma assumes office as advisor to J&K governor

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Kewal Krishan Sharma, who served as chief secretary of Delhi and Goa, on Thursday assumed office as fourth advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. The governor already has three advisors, including B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai. Sharma, a 1983 batch AGMUT Cadre IAS officer, belongs to Billawar town of Kathua district. During his service career spanning around 30 years, he has held various positions. He was union secretary PWD in 2009 and was then promoted as principal secretary. Sharma also served as secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) before his retirement. He has also served as advisor to the administrator of Chandigarh before being appointed as chief secretary of Goa on January 1, 2015 and then chief secretary of Delhi on March 3, 2015. Sharma is known to have played a key role in implementing flagship projects in Delhi in the areas of education and health. PTI AB SNESNESNE