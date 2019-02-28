Key developments on Indo-Pak front

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Here are some key developments on the Indo-Pak front Thursday: * Pakistan announces it will release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Friday. * Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready for telephonic talk with Narendra Modi to offer him peace, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. * Qureshi says Pakistan willing to consider returning Abhinandan if it leads to "de-escalation" of tensions with India.* Abhinandan's father says he is praying that his son does not get tortured and comes home safe and sound. * Government sources say India has not asked for consular access to IAF pilot Abhinandan and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return.* The sources say Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has to walk the talk on investigating the February 14 Pulwama attack and that India wants immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies. * Defence ministry says Pakistan's claims that its air force did not target the Indian military installations during Wednesday's air intrusion are false. * Pakistani jets clearly targeted multiple military installations in Naushera and Rajaouri sector, but their attempts were foiled by the combat patrol team of the Indian Air Force, according to the ministry. * Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces. * Pakistani Army heavily shells forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.* Saudi Arabia's ambassador to India Saud Mohammed Al-Sati meets Prime Minister Modi. * US President Donald Trump voices confidence that the hostilities between India and Pakistan would end soon.* Pakistani authorities suspend Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India until further notice. Indian Railways yet to decide whether to run the train on its side on Thursday and beyond. * US, UK and France move fresh proposal in UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group JeM's chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist. * Pakistan says it will evaluate with "open heart" the dossier handed over by India on "specific details" of the involvement of the JeM in the Pulwama terror attack and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror group in the country. * US National Security Adviser John Bolton talks to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval for a second time amid tense ties between India and Pakistan. * Budget session of Maharashtra assembly cut short by two days in the backdrop of high alert in Mumbai amid rising Indo-Pak tensions. PTI ZMN ZMN