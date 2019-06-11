Key member of global fake currency racket held in Delhi

(Eds: With more details) New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old man alleged to be a key member of an international fake currency racket was arrested near Kashmere Gate here, police said Tuesday.The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Saran district in Bihar, they said."Singh was arrested on Thursday at around 12.10 pm from near Kashmere Gate ISBT when he came there to deliver a big consignment of fake Indian currency notes to one of his contacts," Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.Fake Indian currency with face value of Rs 5 lakh (all Rs 2,000 notes) was seized from his possession, he said. During investigation, it was revealed that fake currency was being pumped into India through Bangladesh and Nepal, and later circulated across the nation through Malda district in West Bengal, the DCP said. The accused also disclosed that he procured the fake notes from Nawal, a resident of Motihari district in Bihar, to supply to various persons in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, police said. Singh was into this business from the last one year, they said.The accused revealed that he used to pay Nawal Rs 40 per Rs 100 fake indian currency note and later supply these notes to his parties for Rs 50-60, Yadav said.He has already delivered around four to five consignments worth more than Rs 20 lakh in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the DCP said, adding efforts are on to arrest remaining members of the gang. PTI NIT SRY