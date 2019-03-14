Key Sonia aide Tom Vadakkan joins BJP

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) In a major surprise, Congress leader Tom Vadakkan, also a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday joined the BJP, and attacked his former party's stand on the Pulwama terror attack and India's retaliatory strikes.Immediately after joining, Vadakkan said he was "hurt" at the situation within the Congress where it was not clear that who was the power centre.He also said the Congress' reaction to attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists was sad, while asserting that he believed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development narrative. PTI KR JTR PYK ASK GVS