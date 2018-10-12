Key works from Madras School of Arts to go under the hammer

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A series of original photos from the Wiele & Klein Photography Studio in Madras which were developed from the original glass plate negatives in 2002, will go under the hammer at an upcoming sale. The plates that date back to the 1890s and depict the historic scenes of Madras, are among the 65 key works from the Madras School of Arts to be auctioned at Ashvita's 'Madras Sale' from October 18-19. "The negatives had previously been discovered in the 1980s at the home of a Miss Cooper from Coonoor, who is believed to have worked at the original photography studio, and were brought back to Chennai with the help of the Inspector General of Police," Ashvin E Rajagopalan, Founder of Ashvita's, said. Founded in 2002 as a gallery space in Chennai, the platform is looking back at its heritage with its inaugural auction which highlights the diverse cultural and artistic heritage of Chennai.Rajagopalan said that Ashvita's, an online-only platform that hosts art auctions, aims to nurture a new generation of collectors across India. Lots for the sale start from Rs 1,500 and include new categories of future collectibles such as a mid-twentieth century enamel advertisement for the Indian Express (estimated at Rs 9 - 12,000), and three vintage Old Monk bottles manufactured by Mohan Meakin in the 1980s (estimated at Rs 5-7,000).Also featured in the auction will be "Girl -- a portrait of an unknown girl", a 1961 painting by L Munuswamy, one of the most important Modern painters to come out of the Madras School. It is estimated between Rs 7-9 lakh. PTI TRS MAHMAH