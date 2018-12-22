Keylong coldest place in HP at minus 8.8 deg C

Shimla, Dec 22 (PTI) Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh with a minimum temperature of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Saturday.Cold wave conditions also gripped other parts of the state, causing the mercury to dip below the freezing point in Manali, Solan, Kalpa, Seobagh, Bhuntar and Sundernagar as well, the Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius between 5.30 pm on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, he said.Both Manali and Seobagh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius during the period.The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3 degrees Celsius, minus 1.1 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius in Solan.However, the minimum temperature in Shimla was 6.7 degrees Celsius during the period, Singh said.Kufri recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature in Chail was 5.8 degree Celsius, he said. PTI DJI DIVDIVDIV