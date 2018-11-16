Keylong in Himachal shivers at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh continued to shiver below the freezing point Friday after recent snowfall in the high reaches of the state, the Meteorological department said.The lowest temperature in Himachal Pradesh has been recorded in Keylong at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT officer said.Similarly the minimum temperature in Kalpa of Kinnaur district has been recorded as minus 1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kufri was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius in Shimla. However, the MeT department predicted that the weather in Himachal Pradesh would remain dry in the next four days. Day temperature will slightly rise during the next 24 hours.PTI DJI DVDV