KFC reports 25% Q3 growth in India

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) US-based quick service restaurant chain Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday said the Indian operation of its KFC division has reported a growth of 25 per cent in system sales for the third quarter ended September 30.According to the company, this is ninth consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth for KFC India.Meanwhile, Pizza Hut reported 20 per system sales growth in India.Commenting on the result, KFC India Managing Director Samir Menon said:"This sales growth is on the back of real growth with more customers experiencing our brand and our food, whether in one of our restaurants or through delivery".He further said that the company remain confident on sustaining this momentum and building a path for long-term growth in the region.Both in - KFC and Pizza Hut - India contributed around one per cent of the total system sales.For KFC, China was lead contributor with 27 per cent followed by the US with 18 per cent.System sales is a terminology used in franchising industry to assess the growth of a franchised brand.It represents the total sales of all outlets that use a brand, or that use all the franchised brands owned by one franchisor. PTI KRH KRH BALBAL