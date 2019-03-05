KGMU claims to have carried out around 800 dental fillings in a day

Lucknow, Mar 5 (PTI) The dental wing of the state-run King George's Medical University here Tuesday claimed to have set a record by carrying out around 800 dental fillings in a single day."Normally, approximately 1,000 fillings are carried out in a month in our department. But today alone, 793 fillings were done using world class materials. Today, 282 patients attended the OPD, which is more than double of the routine OPD," Head of Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics at KGMU Dr Aseem Tikku told PTI.He said different types of fillings were done for free to observe the National Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics Day on Tuesday.The fillings in frontal teeth were done with materials to match the colour of the other teeth, while the teeth in the jaws were filled with silver or other appropriate materials, Tikku added.Gold filling, silver and tooth-coloured fillings were done, he said."King George's Medical University is the pioneer and the only institution in India where 24 carat gold restorations are being carried out for the last 45 years," Tikku said.The event was held in public interest to create awareness regarding oral health and its management, he added. PTI SMI IJT