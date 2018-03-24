Khadi soot mala to be given with entry ticket to Charkha museum

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A khadi soot mala will be given free with every entry ticket to National Charkha Museum here, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said today.

It said that the Rs 20 entry fee provides support to artisans families besides the women inmates of Tihar Jail who are making the mala.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission, under the ministry plans to turn the corpus secured from the sale of these tickets into a trust for the welfare of economically backward artisans, it added.

From May 21, 2017 till January 31, 2018, the ticket sales have fetched over Rs 20 lakh.

The mala is made of waste material drawn from the commissions central sliver plant at Hazipur and the final product is being made by women in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The museum depicts the history and evolution of Charkha. It showcases 14 vintage Charkha models and demonstrates the journey from kapaas to yarn to khadi cloth.

The museum was inaugurated in May last year. PTI RR

