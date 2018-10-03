'Khadi store in CP records sale of Rs 1.06 cr on Gandhi Jayanti'

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Khadi India's flagship store in central Delhi's Connaught Place has recorded sale of Rs 1.06 crore on Gandhi Jayanti this year, an increase of 51 per cent than the previous year, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said Wednesday.The KVIC in an official release said the sale of Khadi products on Tuesday was the highest ever witnessed on Gandhi Jayanti. The sale saw an increase of around Rs 36 lakh as compared to the sale of Rs 70.01 lakh in 2017.KVIC Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena said the record sale is the translation of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated his vision of economic transformation through Khadi "clearly, creatively, and continually". "The beginning of Khadi sale is extremely encouraging with a sweeter note of success this time and I hope that this year we will break our own record of highest sale in the days to come," he said. According to the statement, there was a customer influx of 13,657 and a total of 2,730 sales bills were issued at the Connaught Place store in a single day.Earlier this year, sales of Khadi, including solar and poly vastra, had grown to Rs 2,503 crore during the 2017-18 financial year as against Rs 2,007 crore in 2016-17."Incredibly, the total average Khadi sale, which was Rs 914.07 crore between 2004 and 2014, jumped to Rs 1,828.3 crore in three years after that, i.e. between 2015 and 2018, with over 100 per cent increase," the KVIC said. Moreover, with the average Khadi sale of Rs 120.09 crore by departmental sales outlets (DSOs) in the 2015-18 period, a growth of 168.24 per cent has been recorded as compared to Rs 44.77 crore between 2004 and 2014. As many as 375 new Khadi institutions were established after 2015 in some two-odd years, whereas the number of new Khadi institutions established in 10 years between 2004 and 2014 was only 110, the KVIC said. The village industries products average sales by departmental sales outlets which were only Rs 13.67 crore during 2004-14, jumped to Rs 31.2 crore, with a significant growth of 128.24 per cent, the KVIC said. PTI URD PKS/R DPB