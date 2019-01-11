Khaira meets Ranjit Singh Brahmpura to discuss possibility of alliance in LS polls

Amritsar, Jan 11 (PTI) Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who recently formed the Punjabi Ekta Party, Friday met Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) president and MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura to discuss the possibility of forming an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting between the two lasted for two hours. Khaira had recently resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. Damanjit Singh, the media advisor to Brhampura,said both the leaders held a discussion on the possibility of forming an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, the son of Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, was also present at the meeting. Talking to media persons, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura said, "Self-styled godman Ram Rahim has been convicted by the court and similarly Badals and others who helped him will also be punished by the public in elections." Sangrur MP and AAP's senior leader Bhagwant Mann had on January 7 metBrhampura for exploring the possibility of an alliance. PTI JMS CHS DPB