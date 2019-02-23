Khaira to meet Punjab Assembly Speaker to receive notice on his disqualification

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) A day after Speaker Rana K P Singh accused him of evading notice on the issue of his disqualification from the Punjab Assembly, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Saturday rejected the charge and said he will meet the Speaker next week to receive the notice. "I want to clarify that I have not received any notice. Neither at my village home address nor at Chandigarh address," the MLA claimed. Khaira, who was ousted from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly last year, claimed that he was not running away from notice or any action. "I will meet the Speaker next week to receive the notice. I am not running away from notice or any action," he told reporters here. On Friday, the Speaker had informed the House that Khaira did not accept the notice sent through registered posts. Rana K P Singh said he would get the notice published in newspapers and then would decide as per law. The notice was issued to Khaira after petition filed by Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, seeking his disqualification from the membership of the state assembly. Khaira resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and floated his own outfit -- Punjabi Ekta Party. However, he had not resigned as MLA and had dared the AAP to get him disqualified.PTI CHS VSD SNESNE