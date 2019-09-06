Khaled Hosseini's 'The Kite Runner' to be adapted for stage

New Delhi, Sept 6 (PTI) Award-winning Afghan-American writer Khaled Hosseini's 2003 novel "The Kite Runner" will be adapted into a new theatrical production that will be showcased at the 5th edition of Aadyam theatre festival.Set against the backdrop of war torn Afghanistan, the gripping tale of love and friendship, betrayal and redemption of two brother-like friends Amir and Hassan, will be brought to life on stage by actor-director Akarsh Khurana on October 5 at the Kamani Auditorium here. While Khurana liked Hosseini's novel, it was American playwright Matthew Spangler's rendition of the book as a play that made him want to retell the story on stage. "I didn't start off as a fanboy of 'The Kite Runner'. I liked the book, I liked the film, but it wasn't till I read the play that I began to love it. I then revisited the book and the film and found so much more to appreciate. "I've always had an affinity for stories set in the Middle East and Western Asia. It's culturally interesting, emotionally quite like India, and the conflict is inherent. It's a challenging production, but a terrific tale, and I'm most excited about people with no prior knowledge of it watching it and getting drawn into this epic story of friendship and love and the complexities of loss and guilt," he said.The show will feature veterans like Kumud Mishra and Akash Khurana, as well as young thespians like Muskkaan Jaferi, Abhishek Saha, Adhaar Khurana, and Nipun Dharmadhikari."It is beautifully and heartbreakingly written, with memorable characters and dialogues that will stay with you way after the curtains come down. Spanning countries and decades and cultures, it deals with powerful human emotions, the importance of family and the devastating effects of war. "In the hands of Akarsh Khurana, one of Mumbais most loved and prolific directors, directing his first Aadyam play, this promises to be an unforgettable evening of theatre," Shernaz Patel, Artistic Director for Aadyam said. The theatre festival will open with an adaptation of Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama "A Few Good Men" on September 28. PTI MAH TRSTRS