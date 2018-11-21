"Kharvas' about struggle of a mother: director Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose short film "Kharvas" opened the non-feature category of the International Film Festival of India's Panorama section, describes the films as an intense story about motherhood.Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Jambhale said the idea behind it was to start a conversation around the issues that women face and which are often disregarded by the society."The goal behind this film was to try to understand that many a times in our society, we really try to skip thinking about such problems. If it is about a woman, we just pretend as if we don't know about it or there is no problem at all in the first place," he said."This story is about the struggle of a mother trying to find peace in a very turmoil kind of a situation, when she has to fight on two fronts. One is the fight within herself as a mother. The second fight is with the society, the perceptions of different people regarding the same issue," he added.He said when people ask him whether he is a Goan or a Mumbaikar, he says he comes from both the backgrounds. The director said shooting for the film's climax was the most challenging part during the making of the film."The most important challenge was to configure and execute the climax of this film. It was very challenging because we were shooting in a cowshed, 16 hours of shift, five days of shoot and 20 hours of footage for a six minute scene. So it was very very difficult," Jambhale said.The director said he doesn't aspire fame or recognition through the film but wants to start a conversation about the issue. PTI RDS RB BKBK