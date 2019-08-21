Khattar announces enhancement of family income limit for qualifying as BPL beneficiary

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that his government has enhanced the income limit for a household to qualify as beneficiary of schemes for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.The limit has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month so as to ensure that maximum eligible families get the benefit of various government schemes, Khattar said, while addressing the people at a BPL ration card distribution function in Panchkula.The chief minister distributed ration card to 37 BPL beneficiaries of Panchkula and Kalka.In all, 56,315 beneficiaries received ration cards at the special functions organised simultaneously in all 22 districts of the state. "Today is indeed a historical day as BPL cards to 56,315 beneficiaries have been distributed after a gap of 11 years. It was in 2008 when this exercise was last carried out in the state," the chief minister said.He said these cards will entitle the beneficiaries for various government facilities like subsidised rates on wheat, rice, sugar and mustard oil.Khattar said his government has started various schemes for the benefit of poor people in the state."Two litre mustard oil per family is provided at the rate of Rs 20 per litre, whereas, its market rate is Rs 116 per litre. The remaining Rs 96 per litre is provided by the state government as subsidy," he said. PTI SUN ADSNE