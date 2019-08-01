Khattar announces Rs 5 crore assistance for flood affected people of Assam

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the state government will give Rs 5 crore for the assistance of persons affected with floods in Assam. The amount will besent to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an official statement said here.According to the flood bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA), a population of 3,64,553 in 459 villages of 12 districts in the state are currently affected by the floods. However, the flood situation improved considerably on Thursday with the water level of all the major rivers and its tributaries receding and life was slowly returning to normal in the flood affected districts of the northeastern state. There was no report of any fresh casualty due to floods and the death toll in the current wave of floods stays at 86 there. PTI SUN RCJ