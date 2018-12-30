Khattar announces slew of welfare measures for Haryana police

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a slew of welfare measures for police personnel in the state. After inaugurating the Mega Police Housing Complex in Faridabad, the Chief Minister announcedhike in ration money for the personnel from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per month, enhancing the matching grant being given by the government for welfare from the existing Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore per annum, setting up of creche in offices for babies of the personnel and construction of changing rooms as per requirement, an official release said here. In addition, police personnel can get House Rent Allowance upto fiscal year ending March 31, either for their new places of posting or existing place of posting in case of transfer in the middle of the year. He also said fund of Rs 1,050 crore would be made available to the Police Housing Corporation through Housing and Urban Development Corporation for construction of homes. Earlier, financial assistance of Rs 550 crore was provided to the corporation, through which construction of 3,060 houses in various districts was under progress at different stages, he said. Khattar announcedprovision of uniform allowance of Rs 4,000 to policemen including ASIs, SIs and Inspector rank officials and Rs 3,000 to the ranks of Constable and Head Constables. He said Exempee Sub-Inspector (ESI) rank police personnel would be promoted to the rank of Honorary Inspector before six months of their retirement. He alsosaid various steps have been taken to strengthen the infrastructure in the police department as well as to boost the morale of policemen. On this occasion, the chief minister dedicated 384 houses built at a cost of around Rs 65 crore to the police personnel. He asked the personnel to make Haryana Police the best force in the country. Khattar said recruitment of about 7,000 posts would be carried out in the police department next year. Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu,Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Parkash Dhankar, Industries Minister, Vipul Goel, among others also spoke on the occasion. PTI SUN INDIND