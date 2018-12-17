Khattar approves proposal for new railway lines for better connectivity in south Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday approved a proposal for laying of 95 km of railway lines for better connectivity in southern Haryana.The proposed lines aim to connect Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Patli, Manesar, Sohna, Asaoti and Garhi Harsaru and fulfil the transport needs of people living in south Haryana, an official spokesperson said here.There is railway connectivity between Panipat and Jhajjar through Rohtak. Under the project, it is proposed that Jhajjar will be connected to the railway station at Farukhnagar through a new line of 30 kms, he said.The spokesperson said Farukhnagar is connected to Garhi Harsaru and Garhi Harsaru to Patli, and a new line of about 60 km will be build for Patli to Asaoti through Manesar and Sohna.The project will be undertaken by the newly-formed Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), he said.The route will provide direct connectivity for Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Sohna and Gurugram with other districts of Haryana and Chandigarh, the spokesman said.It will facilitate better connectivity and faster commute to all important places, including state capital Chandigarh, as the route bypasses Delhi, he added.This would decongest Delhi railway network and immensely benefit the National Capital Region from an environment point of view by reducing the high density of both passenger and goods traffic in Delhi, he said.The development of this 95-km line will help in development of new Greenfield projects of Multi Modal Logistic Parks (MMLPs) by the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) or others, the spokesperson said. This route would also facilitate direct connectivity for CONCOR depot at Tughlakabad to various important destinations in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, he said. PTI SUN MAZ ANBANB