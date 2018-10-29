Khattar approves using e-procurement for moong, potato purchase

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday accorded approval to e-procurement system for the purchase of moong and potato. The procurement of moong would begin next month and that of potato will start from February next year, it said. Buoyed by success in buying bajra through e-procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) and making payment to farmers directly into their bank accounts, the chief minister opted the same system for purchasing moong and potato, an official release said here. About 1.51 lakh tonnes of bajra has been procured by the procurement agencies in the state during the current procurement season till yesterday at the MSP of Rs 1,950 per quintal. "Hafed (Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd) will purchase 25 per cent of the produce of moong for which the minimum support price has been fixed at Rs 6,900 per quintal. In order to ensure that farmers get MSP and there is no trading of moong, the payment would be made to farmers directly into their bank accounts," it said. For this, all the moong growing farmers have been asked to register themselves on 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal, the e-Kharid portal. The state agriculture and farmers' welfare department has been asked to complete the registration process of farmers, the release added. PTI SUN SHWMKJ