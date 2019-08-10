Khattar asks youth to contribute to make Haryana prosperous

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Aug 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged the youth to contribute to make Haryana a happy and a prosperous state. Khattar said the youth could take the country and the state "further" on the path of development. He was addressing an event in a state-level function, 'Navtarang - Shaheedon Ko Naman', in Charkhi Dadri. Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of various projects worth about Rs 70 crore, according to an official release. Khattar said the 'Yuva Aayog' had been constituted in the state to make the youth "morally balanced" and Yadavindra Singh, the descendant of Bhagat Singh, has been appointed as the chairman of the department. Suggestions for the youth will be sought and commissioned through the Aayog, Khattar said. According to the chief minister, the educational system has been strengthened to improve the standard of education in the state. As many as 29 new colleges have been established in the last five years for the higher education of women. Khattar said the government has formulated the Haryana State Youth Policy-2019 for the all-round development of the youth. On the Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Khattar said the dream of the country's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had been fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI VSDHMB