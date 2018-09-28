Khattar assures farmers of adequate compensation for crop damage

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday assured the farmers that "special girdawri" would be conducted to assess the damage to their crops caused by the recent incessant rains.He also assured that adequate compensation would be paid to them."They need not worry on this account," the chief minister said after visiting the field of a farmer to inspect the loss caused to his paddy crop in Karnal district.Speaking to reporters in Assandh later, Khattar said that his government was committed to protecting the interests of farmers."It remains our priority. The farmers would be compensated adequately for the losses to their kharif crops," he said.Opposition parties have demanded adequate compensation to the affected farmers for their damaged crops.INLD has demanded "special girdwari" (revenue survey to assess damage to crops) and adequate compensation to the affected farmers. Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has demanded a compensation of minimum Rs 25,000 for farmers whose crops were damaged during heavy rains.He asked the government to immediately order a survey to assess the damage caused to paddy and other crops in the state. To reduce the farmers' misery, the least the government can do is to waive the interest on their loans and defer all kinds of recoveries for the next one year, Chautala told reporters here Friday.Earlier, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded the state government give a special package to farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains in the last few days. Hooda had earlier said paddy, bajra and cotton crops were damaged due to heavy rains which lashed the state between September 22-24. PTI SUN ABMABM