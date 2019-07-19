Khattar assures South Korean investors of all support from Haryana govt

Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday assured investors from South Korea of all support from the state government. The Haryana government had organized'The India Korea Golf Meet' at Gurugram wheretrade and economic cooperation was discussed over a game of golf. Addressing the participants, Khattar, who was the chief guest at the event, assured Korean investors of all support from the state government. He saidHaryana is getting a number of investment proposals from Korean companies. He expressed his gratitude towards Korean investors for reposing their faith in Haryana and sought continued preference and investments from them for the state, a government release said quoting him. "Red tapism has been replaced by red carpet and industries are being provided facilitation in all possible way. Haryana's single window system to provide industrial clearances have been recognised as one of the best system in India," Khattar said. Haryana is bursting with opportunities in sectors such as IT/ITES, agro and food processing, healthcare and medical education, skill development, electronics hardware manufacturing, textile and apparel, defense and aerospace and mass rapid transport, the chief minister said. He reminded the investors that both India and South Korea have traditionally been close to each other for centuries and Haryana hosts numerous multinational companies of the country such as Hyundai, Lotte, Samsung among others. About 3,000 Koreans have found a home away from home in the state, he said. "Korea has played a very significant role in strengthening the industrial eco-system of Haryana and established us as an automobile hub of the country," Khattar said. Korean International Trade Association's (KITA) H C Jeong thanked Haryana government for organising the unique event and said that it was not like usual seminars, the release said quoting him. Invest India, Korea Plus, KITA and Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) were associates in organising the event. HEPC is a 'single-window clearance system' for the benefit of the new units or units under expansion. The single-window facility aims to simplify procedures and facilitate ease of doing business with the state. PTI SUN RVKRVK