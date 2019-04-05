Khattar blames Nehru for Kashmir problem

Hisar (Haryana), Apr 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday hit out at the Congress over its poll promise of reviewing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and repealing the sedition law. The Haryana chief minister blamed the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Kashmir problem. Calling the Congress' poll manifesto a "Dhakosla patra" (sham manifesto), Khattar, addressing a public meeting at Kaimri in the district, questioned the opposition party's promise of reviewing AFSPA. He said after the Pulwama terror attack in February, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a free hand to the defence forces to give a befitting reply to the militants. He said, today, anyone who looks at India with an evil eye is made to pay in the same coin. On the other hand, the Congress is promising to review AFSPA and repeal sedition law, he said. "They said they will repeal the sedition law. Those who raise slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde tukde honge' (India will disintegrate), will go scot-free. Can we allow this to happen?," he said, adding many sacrifices have been made to safeguard India and such decisions could undo the armed forces' good work. "Do you care for the human rights of those who give their lives for this nation or those who talk about its disintegration," he asked. Blaming Nehru for the Kashmir crisis, Khattar said, "Had Sardar Vallabhai Patel been prime minister after Independence there would have been no place for terrorism in Kashmir. "These mistakes were committed by the Congress, which we have to bear today. Now if son-of-the-soil Narendra Modi has come forward to rectify these mistakes, there is talk of human rights violation. If anyone talks about the country's division and raises slogans, is this human right? Congress has failed to understand this," he said. "When Rahul Gandhi was asked on whose suggestion they (his party) had incorporated such things in the manifesto (review of AFSPA and repealing of sedition law), he said it was done on the suggestion of surgical strike hero Lt General D S Hooda (retd), but General Hooda has refused any knowledge on this," Khattar claimed. The world has recognised India as an emerging superpower, he said. "Had Congress been at the helm, neither the 1998 Pokhran nuclear test would have been conducted nor the anti-satellite missile test." On the Congress' proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY', Khattar said, "From pandit Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi, promises to eliminate poverty were made before. Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'NYAY' is one more lie in the series." He lauded the Modi government for introducing several schemes for the poor, weaker sections and farmers. Khattar claimed the law and order situation had improved in the state after the BJP government formed the government. The present government has given 60,000 jobs out of the 74,000 advertised earlier, all of which were given in a transparent manner on merit as against favouritism which prevailed earlier, said Khattar. Mocking the Haryana Congress' 'parivartan yatra', Khattar said, "Earlier, several Congress men were fighting for the chief ministerial post. After the week-long 'parivartan yatra', the Congress Legislative Party leader (Kiran Choudhary) has staked claim for Leader of Opposition (LoP) post, but their party's state unit chief is saying he will decide (on the matter). Now, they are fighting for the LoP post," he said. PTI SUN INDIND