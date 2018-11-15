Khattar govt acting against Hooda with 'feeling of revenge': Cong

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Amid reports that the Haryana governor has given sanction to prosecute former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a land allotment case, the Congress Friday alleged that the Khattar government was indulging in "poisonous politics".The Congress's attack came following reports that Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya last week gave sanction to prosecute Hooda in the case involving allotment of a plot of land to Associated Journals Limited, which owns English daily National Herald.Responding to questions on the issue, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that with the "feeling of revenge", the Khattar government has been conspiring against Hooda, but they should know that their "conspiracies and poisonous politics" will never succeed. Hooda has reiterated that he was a victim of "political vendetta".The case of cheating, corruption and criminal conspiracy, registered by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau against Hooda and AJL for alleged irregularities in allotment of a plot of land in Panchkula to the firm was taken over by the CBI last year.The investigation carried out by the Haryana police after the BJP government came to power concluded that allotment was made in an "arbitrary manner" and in complete violation of the HUDA Act and against the advise of the officials due to which a wrongful loss was caused to the exchequer.The state government had referred the matter to the CBI because of the alleged involvement of persons in "high places" and the company having offices in number of states which would be beyond the working of the State Vigilance Bureau. PTI ASK GVS