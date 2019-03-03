Khattar govt ignored Mewat region: Surjewala

/RMewat (Har), Mar 3 (PTI)Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana of meeting out step- motherly treatment to the Mewat region and not giving it development opportunities. Addressing a 'Parivartan Rally' here, Surjewala called on the people to vote out the BJP governments from the Centre and the state, alleging they "disappointed with their non-performance and utter failure to keep their poll promises".Attacking the BJP government in the state, Surjewala alleged that the Khattar dispensation was meeting out step-motherly treatment to the Mewat region "by not giving due share in development opportunities".He claimed the previous Congress government started a number of development projects for the region, but the present dispensation had "ignored" Mewat.If the Congress came to power after the next assembly polls in Haryana, it would establish a university in Mewat, among other projects."We will also request Maruti Suzuki India Limited to set up a factory at IMT Mewat. Gurgaon-Alwar rail line will be started once the UPA comes to power at the Centre," the Congress MLA from Kaithal said. PTI SUN GVS