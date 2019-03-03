scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Khattar govt ignored Mewat region: Surjewala

/RMewat (Har), Mar 3 (PTI)Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana of meeting out step- motherly treatment to the Mewat region and not giving it development opportunities. Addressing a 'Parivartan Rally' here, Surjewala called on the people to vote out the BJP governments from the Centre and the state, alleging they "disappointed with their non-performance and utter failure to keep their poll promises".Attacking the BJP government in the state, Surjewala alleged that the Khattar dispensation was meeting out step-motherly treatment to the Mewat region "by not giving due share in development opportunities".He claimed the previous Congress government started a number of development projects for the region, but the present dispensation had "ignored" Mewat.If the Congress came to power after the next assembly polls in Haryana, it would establish a university in Mewat, among other projects."We will also request Maruti Suzuki India Limited to set up a factory at IMT Mewat. Gurgaon-Alwar rail line will be started once the UPA comes to power at the Centre," the Congress MLA from Kaithal said. PTI SUN GVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos