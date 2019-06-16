Khattar, Gurjar visit Flt Lt Tanwar's residence in Palwal, offer condolences

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar Sunday visited the Palwal residence of Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar, who was among 13 killed in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, and offered condolences to his family. Gurjar, who is the minister of state for social justice and empowerment , is an MP from Faridabad. 29-year-old Tanwar is survived by his wife Sandhya, father Radhe Lal, mother Saroj and, sister Anjula Tanwar. While expressing his condolence, Khattar told the bereaved family that the state government is with them in this hour of grief. "Ashish left a mark of his ability at a very young age. The sudden loss is difficult to compensate," an official statement here quoted him as saying. The Indian Air Force had Thursday said that all 13 people on board the aircraft were dead. Tanwar and his wife Sandhya, an air traffic control officer, were posted at same IAF station from where the plane took off. They had last visited his native village when he had come to cast his vote in Haryana on May 12 for the Lok Sabha elections. The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off. The wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, after eight days of a massive search operation involving a fleet of aircraft and choppers as well as ground forces. PTI SUN AAR