Khattar hails Centre's decision to hike MSP of kharif crops

Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops for 2019-20, saying it shows that farmers' interest is one of the top priorities of the government. In a statement here, Khattar said this decision would fulfil the Narendra Modi government's goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. He said it would benefit farmers of Haryana who cultivate bajra, cotton, paddy, sunflower, maize and arhar, which are the main kharif crops in the state. The Centre Wednesday hiked the MSP for paddy marginally by Rs 65/quintal to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year. Among cereals, the government increased ragi MSP substantially by Rs 253 to Rs 3,150 from Rs 2,897/quintal last year. The MSP of jowar has been raised by Rs 120 to Rs 2,550/quintal for hybrid and Rs 2,570 for Maldandi variety. Maize MSP has been hiked by Rs 60/quintal to Rs 1,760, while that of bajra has been raised by Rs 50/quintal to Rs 2,000 for the current year. To encourage production of pulses, the MSP of tur has been increased by Rs 125/quintal to Rs 5,800, while that of urad has been raised by Rs 100 to Rs 5,700 and moong by Rs 75 to Rs 7,050. PTI VSD ABMABM