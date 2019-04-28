Khattar, Hooda in war of words during campaign trail in Sonipat �

Sonipat (Har), Apr 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said Congress leaders were "avoiding" seeking votes in the name of their party president Rahul Gandhi for fear of losing.In a war of words, Khattar's predecessor and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged the BJP is asking for votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party had nothing to show for its performance.Both separately addressed gatherings during campaigning in Kharkhoda here.Hooda, the sitting MLA from Rohtak district, who is Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from here, is taking on ruling BJP's sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik and JJP's Digvijay Chautala, among others.Khattar claimed that Congressmen were "avoiding" seeking votes in the name of their party president Rahul Gandhi, and said instead they were seeking votes in the name of their party or on other grounds."They are avoiding seeking votes in his (Rahul's) name," Khattar said.The chief minister said for the first time the country is witnessing an election to the Lok Sabha where leaders of various parties have united to dislodge one person (Narendra Modi)."But we are solidly standing for that person (Modi)," he said.Khattar claimed that the Congress will face a heavy defeat across in the general election.Addressing another poll meeting in Ambala earlier, the chief minister said after the election results are declared, the Congress will "once again blame the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines)", and added finding faults with the EVMs by the opposition was only their "Ek Veham Mera".In his speech during a poll meeting in Kharkhoda here, Hooda claimed that the BJP government has no development works to show for their term in office and people have made up their minds to vote them out in the general elections.Launching a strong counter-attack on the BJP, Hooda said, "The BJP is forced to seek votes in the name of the prime minister because they know that people will not vote for them on the basis of their performance."Hooda claimed that the BJP has been "exposed" before the people of the state."The people of the state gave them an opportunity in 2014, but they have done nothing for the people. They would not have been in this situation had they carried out development in the state," he said. Hooda alleged that the BJP is trying to polarise the voters and "sow seeds of division among the people".He called on Congress workers and voters of the area to ask the ruling BJP and other opposition parties on the policies and developmental agenda for the area."People remember the development work carried out in the area when the Congress was in power. Our agenda is very clear, we want to restart the process of development in the area and give people a share in governance," he said exuding confidence that the Congress will put up an impressive show in the general elections."We want to ensure that this area becomes an equal stakeholder in governance," he said.Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 12. PTI SUN KJKJ