Khattar launches CM's family welfare scheme for the poor

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday launched a poor family welfare scheme, providing for a grant of Rs 6,000 per year to families having an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh. Named 'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna', the scheme, aimed at providing a social security cover to the economically weaker sections of the society, was launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a function in Panchkula, near here.The scheme was launched weeks ahead of the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, due in October.Under the scheme, low income families with an annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh and who own up to two hectares of land will get financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, said Khattar.A part of the money paid under this schemes will be utilised to pay the premiums of various social security and insurance schemes run by the Central and state governments like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna for beneficiary families, he said.The chief minister said after the payment of various premiums, the families may either withdraw the balance or deposit the same in the provident fund managed by the government. While giving details about the eligibility under the scheme, the chief minister said the head of the family would have to fill a simple form for registration under this scheme giving details about the profession and income details of the family members.The registration forms would be available at Common Service Centres, Antyodaya Kendras, Saral Kendras and treasury offices, he said, adding, if needed, the number of counters could also be increased. Khattar also said the state government has started the registration for the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family identification cards) in the state.After the completion of the exercise, each family would be issued a unique ID. Under thisprogramme, the details of each family is being taken and the data so collected would be utilized by all departments for giving benefits under various schemes run by them, he said.The chief minister said the issuance of Parivar Pehchan Patra is the part of a dynamic process of Planning Department and it has been linked with the birth and death registration to get data on real time basis.He said all departments would use this data as base for different welfare schemes run by them.