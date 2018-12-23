Khattar lays foundation stone for medical college in Haryana

Mahendragarh (Har), Dec 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the state's 19th medical college here.It will be constructed on 80.63 acres of land in village Koriyawas, Narnaul city at a cost of Rs 500 crore.Addressing a 'Jan Vikas' rally here, the chief minister said that the government plans to set up at least one medical college in each of the state's 22 districts.The construction of the medical college in Narnaul would be completed within 24 months, Khattar said.He said the locals have to travel up to 100-150 kilometers for medical treatment. Construction of this medical college would not only provide better healthcare facilities to the people but also employment opportunities.A 500-bed hospital would also be constructed here and every year, 100 students would get admission in MBBS, he added.Khattar claimed his government was working for development of this region which has lagged behind due to improper water distribution."When the present government came to power, the task of changing all the pump houses at the cost of Rs 143 crore was carried out immediately and water was supplied till 293 tail ends out of 300," he said."We have also taken up the SYL canal issue on priority and simultaneously ensured the equitable supply of water," he said.After the Lakhwar dam, the memorandum of understanding on Renuka-Kishau dam would be signed and it would benefit the people of southern Haryana the most, Khattar said."We have worked to increase the farmers' income. First time in the history of the state, bajra was procured at higher prices than wheat. Through 'Meri Fasal, Mera Bayora' scheme, the state government has procured every grain of bajra produced by farmers at Rs 1,950, in which, this district has benefited the most," he claimed.Khattar also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for other projects worth about Rs 136 crore. He also announced development projects for Nangal Chaudhary, Ateli and Narnaul assembly constituencies. PTI SUN DIVDIV