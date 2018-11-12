Khattar urges corporate houses to enhance CSR contribution

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday urged the industrial and corporate houses in the state to enhance their CSR contribution from 2 per cent to 5 per cent of their profits and partner the state government in the speedy execution of various CSR projects in the state. "At present,the annual contribution under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the state is Rs 350 crore and a target has been fixed to increase it to Rs 1,000 crore," he added.Khattar was addressing the representatives of leading industrial and corporate houses at the Haryana CSR Summit-2018 at Gurugram, an official release said here. Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma and Industries Minister Vipul Goel were also present on this occasion.Responding to the call made by the Chief Minister, various leading companies committed the contribution of over Rs 177 crore under the CSR in the state in the key areas of sanitation, rural development, education, skill development, environment, health and women empowerment, the release said."These companies included Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hero Motor Corp, Honda Motors and Scooters India, Power Grid, DLF Foundation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, NHPC, Reliance Foundation, Whirlpool India, it said.The chief minister urged the corporate houses to contribute towards the CSR as a sense of service to the society and not as an obligation. He also suggested carrying out special or internal audits by the companies to keep a check on discretion and ensure that the funds allocated for the CSR projects are fully utilized. Khattar said that though the state government makes adequate provision of budget for various development works yet there are several projects which could also be completed with the help ofCSR. He said that rejuvenation of 15,000 ponds, providing facilities at cremation grounds, pavement of village streets, environment conservation and beautification of rural andurban areas are among the key areas where the corporate sector could contribute. Talking to reporters at Gurugram later, Khattar said that Haryana CSR Summit-2018, the first-of-its-kind initiative by the state government, received a overwhelming response from the industry as senior business delegates from more than 250 companies participated in the event. Various leading companies have committed a contribution of over Rs 177 crore under the CSR initiative in the State in different fields, he said.Khattar, meanwhile, said that construction work of Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy at village Devarkhana in district Jhajjar would be got completed soon. He said that he would personally take up the matter at Centre regarding remaining work of the project.Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway to people on November 19.The chief minister was speaking after reviewing the progress of construction work of the Institute at village Devarkhana in district Jhajjar.He said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects in the inauguration function of KMP at Sultanpur in district Gurugram on November 19. PTI SUN MKJ