Khattar urges people to embrace Guru Nanak's ideology

Sirsa, Aug 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday exhorted the people to embrace the ideology propounded by Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev in its true spirit. He said the message of love, compassion, equality, peace and brotherhood that Guru Nanak promoted all his life holds extreme relevance even today. "..The message given by Guru Nanak Dev ji is as relevant today as it was during his time," Khattar said here addressing a state-level function organised in the build-up to the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak. The chief minister exhorted the people to participate in the celebrations through the year with full enthusiasm and gaiety, regardless of caste, colour, creed and religion. He announced that 9.75 acres land would be transferred to the GurudwaraChilla Sahib in Sirsa where Guru Nanak Dev had spent over 4 months during one of his journeys. "Ownership rights of the land,which at present rests with the state government,would be transferred in the name of Gurudwara," he said. He said the state government would provide all support and cooperation to the Gurudwara Chilla Sahib for starting projects of public welfare. He also announced to establish a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra as an inspiration to the young generation. Khattar said that 400 posts of Punjabi teachers would be advertised soon to fill up the vacancies. Congratulating a large number of priests, saints and devotees who had converged in Sirsa not only from Haryana but also from other states, the chief minister emphasized that "education will not serve its purpose till the time moral values and good thoughts are instilled among the children". He said the state government has started celebrating the anniversaries of our great personalities and Gurus so as to spread a positive message to all sections of the society. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a blood donation camp near the venue and also went around an exhibition put up on the life of Guru Nanak Dev. PTI SUN CK