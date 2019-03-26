'Khayal Rakhenge, Khush Rakhenge'- How Deepika and Ranveer's First Ever Endorsement is a Genius Idea That's Breaking the Internet

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --India's leading consumer durables brand, Lloyd, has signed Bollywood's biggest power couple and youth icons Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassadors. This is the first time that India's most loved couple will share screen space for an ad and incidentally, this is also the first brand that they are jointly endorsing post their marriage. This is the biggest coup achieved in the ad world in the recent past and leading Entertainment marketing agency, Go Fish Entertainment, has managed this feat with elan. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840443/Brand_Ambassadors_for_Lloyd.jpg)Lloyd has been at the forefront of the consumer durables industry over the years with products that are relevant to the evolving lifestyle needs of the Indian consumer and are backed by innovative technologies that are tailor made for them.Lloyd understands the need of today's young and discerning consumers and its products are synonymous with powerful performance and impeccable style. Keeping these brand values as their core campaign communication, Lloyd felt that there couldn't be a better choice than Deepika and Ranveer as endorsers representing the brand. The new campaign idea, 'Khayal Rakhenge, Khush Rakhenge' reveals the beautiful chemistry of the couple in a playful, extremely endearing and honest manner. The campaign is a slice of life take on their unseen chemistry as husband and wife, with Lloyd products playing a crucial role in how they take care of each other and show their love in the little ways that matter the most. Given their extensive youth appeal and massive fan-following across the country, Deepika and Ranveer are the perfect choice for Lloyd to strike a chord with new age consumers and also expand the brand affinity across markets.With the brand constantly looking to evolve and change further, Go Fish Entertainment was tasked with identifying and bringing on board brand ambassadors that resonate with the brand's values and is synonymous with impactful performances and impeccable style to showcase Lloyd's new and innovative range of products.The choice was obvious as Lloyd and Go Fish Entertainment felt that signing the combined star power of two of the biggest Indian celebrities, who are also one of the country's most loved couple, as endorsers will make an unforgettable impact in the minds of new age consumers across India. On the occasion of this announcement, Mr. Amit Tiwari - Vice President Marketing - Havells India Ltd, said, "For this Campaign we wanted to create a distinct new look for the brand which is why we decided to bring youth icons Deepika and Ranveer on board. This is the first time that India's most loved couple will share screen space for an ad and incidentally, this is also the first brand that they are jointly endorsing post their marriage! Go Fish Entertainment was instrumental in making this a big success."Mr. Sajay Moolankodan - Director - Go Fish Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., said, "We set out to achieve the impossible with this campaign. Bringing on board the biggest power couple like Deepika and Ranveer was not an easy task especially since this is the first brand campaign that they've agreed to after getting married. After a lot of careful planning and strategizing, we were ultimately successful and we believe that the 'Khayal Rakhenge, Khush Rakhenge' campaign will make a great impact in the minds of consumers."About Go Fish Entertainment Go Fish is a full-service integrated marketing agency that has been at the forefront of the Media & Entertainment Industry for over 13 years delivering services like celebrity engagement, entertainment marketing, sports marketing, media planning & buying, Digital marketing, Content creation, production & Media amplification.Its clientele include renowned companies in various industry segments like Havells, Radico Khaitan, Trident India, Standard Electricals, Philips, Lloyd, Volvo, CEAT, Tag Heuer, as well as its film industry clientele like Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham and production houses like Rajkumar Hirani Films, Red Chillies, Excel Entertainment, Rising Sun Pictures, Sony Pictures and many more.Source: Go Fish Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR