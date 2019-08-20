Khayyam will be remembered for supporting upcoming artists: PM

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow at the demise of acclaimed music director Khayyam, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to support upcoming artists. "India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever," he tweeted.Modi said Khayyam will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists."His demise is extremely saddening," he said.Khayyam (92) died in Mumbai on Monday. PTI NAB RHL