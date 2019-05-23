Kher set to register 2nd consecutive win from Chandigarh LS seat

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) BJP nominee and actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher is set to register her second consecutive win from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.She is ahead of her nearest rival Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress by a margin of 46,970 votes.The AAP is trailing on third place as its candidate Harmohan Dhawan is far behind Bansal.Notably, 4,335 cast NOTA votes in the city and was in the fifth spot out of total 36 candidates.Former union minister and four-time MP Bansal will again have to be content with the second spot.Born on June 14, 1952, in Bengaluru, Kher is a postgraduate in English Literature from Panjab University.Her performance in films like Sardari Begum by Shyam Benegal, and Bariwali by Rituparno Ghosh won her the National Awards in the Best Actress category. PTI VSD CHS NSDNSD