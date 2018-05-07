Khuntia takes charge as Irdai new chairman from today

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Subhash C Khuntia has taken charge as the Chairman of Irdai, the insurance regulator said today.

The government had last week announced Khuntias appointment as the chief of Insurnace Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

The post fell vacant on February 21 after the retirement of T S Vijayan.

A Karnataka Cadre IAS officer of 1981 Batch, Khuntia has vast administrative experience, Irdai said in a notification.

He has worked in several central government departments including at Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs); Ministry of Human Resource Development (School Education and Literacy) and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, it said.

In Karnataka, he worked with the state government in departments of finance, revenue, personnel, urban development, public works and ports.

He retired as Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka.

Khuntia holds a doctorate in economics. A graduate in law, he is an alumnus of Ravenshaw College, Cuttack, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and London School of Economics, Irdai said.