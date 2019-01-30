Kia Motors Commences Trial Production at its Anantapur Plant in Andhra Pradesh

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ANANTAPUR, India, January 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Latest stage of production for Kia's new flagship SUV for India Trial production ceremony attended by Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu; and Korean Ambassador to India, Shin Bongkil Construction of the new 536-acre manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh now complete Kia provides new Soul EV to the government of Andhra Pradesh as a part of its Future Mobility Partnership Kia Motors, the world's eighth largest automaker, today commenced trial production at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This important step not only signifies the completed construction of the new 536-acre manufacturing facility, but also marks the arrival of Kia's new flagship car for India, the Kia SP2i - an exciting new SUV based on the Kia SP Concept, first showcased at India's Auto Expo 2018. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814882/Kia_Motors_India.jpg )The Kia SP2i will bring Kia's exacting standards for quality to the Indian market, as well as the brand's reputation for cool, modern design and cutting-edge in-car technology. Trial production of the SP2i will enable Kia to synchronize and fine-tune the brand's manufacturing equipment and technologies before series production commences later in 2019.Kia marked the start of trial operations with a launch ceremony at the Anantapur plant, in the presence of the Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Shin Bongkil, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Han-Woo Park, President & CEO of Kia Motors Corporation, and Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors India.Kia also consolidated its Future Mobility Partnership with the government of Andhra Pradesh by handing over an example of the new Kia Soul EV (electric vehicle). The new EV is part of Kia's growing portfolio of advanced, eco-friendly powertrains. This partnership reinforces Kia's commitment to supporting the Andhra Pradesh government in promoting the uptake of EVs and developing a local EV charging infrastructure.Commenting on the brand's latest production milestone, Han-Woo Park - President & CEO of Kia Motors Corporation - said, "India will play a singularly important role in expanding Kia Motors' global footprint, and today feels like the start of another chapter in our Indian success story. Commencing trial production is a significant moment that we have been preparing for as we take on the challenges of future mobility across the country."Kia's new Anantapur manufacturing facility Kia's new Anantapur manufacturing facility occupies 536 acres and is capable of an annual production capacity of up to 300,000 units, boosting Kia's global manufacturing capability. The plant is poised to create more than 3,000 direct and 7,000 indirect jobs across the Andhra Pradesh region. A US$2bn investment by Kia and its vendor partners ensures the availability of world-standard technologies and the development of high-quality local manufacturing skills.An integrated automotive production facility, the new Anantapur plant employs the latest production technologies, with more than 300 robots automating the press, body and paint shopsThe plant houses a five-acre training facility that offers a Basic Technical Course (BTC) in automobiles in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), helping develop manufacturing skills among young people. Safety performance during vehicle production is another highlight of the facility."Today represents a moment of pride and reflection for us as we officially commence trial production of Kia's new Indian manufacturing plant. This is the latest important step in our entry into the Indian automobile market. We started construction of the site just a couple of months more than one year ago, and to have started manufacturing operations here so soon is testament to our bold plans and strong commitment to India," Kookhyun Shim - Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors India commented. "Globally, Kia constantly seeks out new ways to reduce consumption and minimize waste across the entire automotive lifecycle, and we believe in constantly monitoring results to ensure we remain clean and green. Here in Anantapur, we have created one of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and labor-efficient manufacturing facilities in the world. Today, we officially begin our journey to becoming one of the top five automakers in India by 2021, with a new model that will appeal to forward-looking and outgoing Indian buyers," he added.Reducing the environmental impact of car production In addition to world-class production competencies, the plant is equipped with high-end robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Kia Motors is committed to meeting the socio-economic and ecological needs of humanity, and the plant uses environmentally-conscious techniques, such as 100% water recycling, to fulfil the company's responsibilities for developing sustainable and mutually-beneficial production practices.Since 2003, Kia's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of vehicle production has seen a 30% decrease in per-unit consumption of water resources globally. Kia Motors also seeks to maintain high air quality around its plants, with the company achieving a 44% per-unit reduction in local atmospheric pollutants since 2003. Each of Kia's manufacturing plants has installed independent systems to monitor the use of potentially hazardous chemicals on a regular basis. These high global benchmarks that Kia Motors has established at manufacturing facilities around the world have been brought to the Anantapur plant, making it Kia's most modern and energy-efficient production facility.Kia's global manufacturing leadership is focused on creating eco-friendly cars, raising the efficiency of production and recycling processes. While applying Internet-of-Things technologies to its products, the company also cooperates with its partners to expand the level and scope of production improvements, developing products and processes that are truly futureproof.About Kia Motors India (KMI) In April 2017, Kia Motors signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility in Anantapur District. Construction of Kia Motors' first manufacturing facility in India has been completed, with trial production commencing in January 2019. The manufacturing facility is expected to begin series production in the second half of 2019 and produce approximately 300,000 units per year. For more information about Kia Motors India, please visit http://www.kia-motors.inAbout Kia Motors Corporation: Kia Motors Corporation (http://www.kia.com) - a maker of world-class quality vehicles for the young-at-heart - was founded in 1944 and is Korea's oldest manufacturer of motor vehicles. About 3 million Kia vehicles a year are produced at 14 manufacturing and assembly operations in five countries which are then sold and serviced through a network of distributors and dealers covering around 180 countries. Kia today has over 51,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues of over US$47 billion. It is the major sponsor of the Australian Open, official automotive partner of FIFA - the governing body of the FIFA World Cup - and official partner of the UEFA Europa League - the world's largest professional club football competition. Kia Motors Corporation's brand slogan - "The Power to Surprise" - represents the company's global commitment to surprise the world by providing exciting and inspiring experiences that go beyond expectations.For more information about Kia Motors and our products, please visit our Global Media Center at http://www.kianewscenter.com.