Kiara celebrates 'Kabir Singh' success, thanks director for giving her a flawed, real character

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Kiara Advani is on cloud nine following the golden box office run of "Kabir Singh" and the actor has credited her director Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-star Shahid Kapoor for their passion and conviction towards the film. In a lengthy Instagram post, Kiara thanked the team and the audience for believing in Kabir and Preeti's love story."A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn't help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me," she wrote alongside a poster of the movie. The actor feels lucky to have got the opportunity to work with Shahid, who she said was her confidant and friend on the sets."Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my co-star... who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn't have been luckier to work together on this special film."Even though helmer Sandeep has received a lot of flak for his projection of romance in the movie, Kiara said he made the film "unapologetically". "... His passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can't stop yourself from feeling for them," she added. The actor also thanked the producers, the director of photography, singers, music composers and her personal team for contributing to the project. The film has been in the headlines since its release with many calling it "misogynistic" and "toxic". "Kabir Singh" has minted over Rs 270 crore in its five-week-long run in the cinemas.