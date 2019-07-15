'Kidnapped' man found waiting for girlfriend in Noida park

Noida (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old married man who was reported "kidnapped" by his family two days ago was on Monday found from a park where he was "waiting" for his girlfriend, police said. Ravi, a resident of Chhalera village in Noida, worked for a private company in Sector-168 had gone missing Saturday evening, prompting his family to approach the police on Sunday. A complaint was made at the Expressway Police Station by his brother and a first information report registered under Indian Penal Code section 367 (kidnaping) following which probe was taken up, a policeman said. "Police parties were carrying out searches for Ravi, who was today spotted in a park in Sector 132," Expressway SHO Bhuvnesh Kumar said. "During questioning he told the police that he was married but also had an extramarital affair. There was trouble in his family life because of this and that is why he had fled to Rajasthan along with his girlfriend on Saturday after work, the SHO said. Ravi told police that while away from home, his girlfriend was getting "too many" phone calls from her family who were "very worried" about her so they decided to return to Noida, SHO Kumar said.Ravi said he had not returned home and had gone to the park to meet his girlfriend when the police came looking for him, according to the SHO. Ravi has been handed over to his family, Kumar added. PTI KIS RCJ