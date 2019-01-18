scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Kidnapped minor girl recovered, one arrested

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, was recovered on Friday, the police said.The father of the 17-year-old girl from Darhal village had alleged in his police complaint that Mohammad Shafiq of Dhangri area of Rajouri had kidnapped his daughter, they said. A case was registered and during the course of investigation raids were conducted at multiple places. Finally, a team of police recovered the girl from Rajouri town and arrested the accused, they added. After legal formalities, girl was handed over to her legal heir while the accused is being questioned, the police said. PTI AB RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos