Kidnapped student rescued, 6 arrested

Jammu, May 16 (PTI) Police have rescued a 11-year-old student of Army Public School in Jammu's Kalu Chak, who was kidnapped on May 6 when he was returning home from school, and arrested six people. According to the police, the class 5 student was kidnapped on May 6 afternoon when he was returning home and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. The arrested have been identified as Balbir Singh,Dheeraj Singh, Blaith Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Sachin Kumar and Angrez Singh. Two vehicles used in crime were seized, a police spokesman said. PTI AB SMNSMN