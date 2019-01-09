Kidnapping attempt by 2 foiled, class 9 student saved

Noida, Jan 9 (PTI) Two men were roughed up by the public when they tried to kidnap a class 9 student here Wednesday, police said. The student was returning home from her school in the afternoon when the two accused arrived in a car and waylaid her in Sector 45 here, they said. The accused dragged her inside the car when she screamed for help and some people nearby rushed to her help, a senior official said. "The men covered some distance in the car with the girl but were chased down by the people who caught them near the Mahamaya Inter College. The crowd also roughed them up and vandalised their car before handing them over to police," the official said. The parents of the girl, who lives in Salarpur here, lodged a complaint of kidnapping attempt at the Sector 39 police station. SHO Uday Pratap Singh said a probe was underway. "It has emerged during probe that the two accused were known to the girl. However, they have been detained for interrogation and further probe was underway," he said. PTI KIS SNESNE