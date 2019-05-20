KidZania India appoints Mandar Natekar as its Chief Business Officer

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI Indoor theme park operator KidZania India Monday said it has appointed Mandar Natekar as its Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the company. Natekar will be responsible for building business and taking forward the KidZania brand. "Mandar's multi-industry and multi-format experience will be an asset to KidZania as we accelerate our journey to integrate and dial up revenue across brand partnerships, consumer interactions, merchandising, licensing and group sales," KidZania India Director and CEO Sanjeev Kumar said. During his last stint with Viacom 18, Mandar was responsible for managing the entire revenue stream for brand MTV, Pepsi Mtv Indies and Mtv Beats across ad sales, large format sponsorships, digital properties and branded content. KidZania is present across 26 cities in 20 countries including multiple locations in Americas, Europe, Japan, Korea, Middle East and Asia. In India, it is operational in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. PTI SVK ANSANS