KIIT Ranked 301+ in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2019

BHUBANESWAR, India, July 2, 2019 -- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 301+ in the 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings. KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter Young University Rankings 2019 of THE. The ranking results were published on 27th June. KIIT is the only Deemed to be University from Odisha to make it to the list. The universities are judged across all their core missions - teaching, research, knowledge transfer, etc. The Young University Ranking puts spotlight on the best Universities under 50 years old and utilizes 5 broad parameters of Teaching, Research, International Outlook and Industrial Output. KIIT is only 15 years old as a university and 22 years old as an institute. KIIT Deemed to be University is the only self-financing university from eastern India and Odisha to enter the prestigious Young University Rankings. Earlier, it had achieved an impressive position in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019, World University Impact Rankings 2019 and Asia University Rankings 2019 respectively. Staff, students, management and well wishers of both KIIT & KISS profoundly thanked and expressed gratitude to Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS for his vision to get such prestigious rankings among top level Universities in the world.For More Information: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2019/young-university-rankings#!/page/0/length/25/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/stats About KIIT Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was founded by Dr. Achyuta Samanta a multi-disciplinary University with current student strength of 25,000 from all corners of India and around 22 countries creating a mini metropolis. KIIT sprawls over a 25 sq. km area with one million square meters of aesthetically built up area. There are 28 constituent schools, contiguously located in impeccably landscaped and modern-technology enabled campuses offering graduate, post graduate, doctoral and post doctoral programmes in a wide range of disciplines. The institute's solemn academic ambiance has led to grant of A category status to it by the Ministry of HRD, Govt of India. The university is not only accredited by NAAC in UGC but is amongst the few in India to receive a Tier 1 (Washington Accord) accreditation by NBA of AICTE for engineering streams. For more info: http://www.kiit.ac.in