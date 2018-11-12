Kika Brings Users the Ultimate Mobile Communication Experience in India and Southeast Asia, Enabling Users to Seamlessly Communicate in their Native Language

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kika Tech, which revolutionizes communications with AI, has brought its state-of-the-art communications technology to Android users in India and Southeast Asia as the default keyboard through partnerships with major global mobile phone brands, including Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, Lenovo, and Tecno. Mobile phone shipments are soaring in the emerging markets of India and Southeast Asia. Through these successful partnerships, Kika is now able to provide local users with industry-leading communications technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It is of great cultural and practical significance for Kika to enable local users to adopt new communication technologies in these regions which help them digitally communicate in their native touch and preserve their traditionally diverged cultural and linguistic heritages. "These partnerships underscore our commitment to bridging global linguistic divide in the digital age," said Bill Hu, CEO of Kika Tech. "There has been a longstanding insufficient support of local languages in the burgeoning India and Southeast Asia mobile market. Yet a large portion of users in these regions are still denied the digital communication experience in their mother tongues due to the fact that QWERTY keyboards historically are not designed to allow them to type in their native languages. We are excited to help Indian and Southeast Asian users connect in their mother tongues and in more engaging ways, like we have done with other regions. Kika supports more than 200 languages and developed the first Bashkir keyboard and Romansh keyboard."Customized Kika Keyboard Features and Benefits Kika's customized keyboard for mobile brands offers many unique features and benefits. It supports 22 official and 18 non-official Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. It also supports the three most commonly spoken languages in Indonesia: Indonesian, Javanese, and Sundanese. Each language is supported with AI-powered text prediction and autocorrection and provides ease of switching from local characters to latin letters. It also supports transliteration where users can type in a mixture of English and their local languages all with one keyboard. With thousands of custom themes, GIFs and stickers in the Kika Keyboard store, users can enjoy customized and localized content with comprehensive choices. For game lovers, Kika supports a floating keyboard mode when playing games, enabling the game interface to be as visible as possible, guaranteeing the best gaming experience. It is also perfectly adapted to different models with screens in varying shapes. Kika's Commitment to Bridging Digital Linguistic Divide With years of practice in natural language understanding, deep learning, speech recognition and other AI technologies, Kika launched a self-developed AI-powered engine to fully support India's local multi-language needs, enriching locally created multimedia content, and providing the ultimate mobile communication experience for Indian users in local languages, thus preserving linguistic richness and diversity. About Kika Tech Say it with Kika ! Make everyday interactions more engaging and fun with Kika Tech. Integrating into smart devices, Kika Tech enhances self-expression that goes beyond mobile platforms. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Kika Tech enriches the emotional connection between individuals in the technology-driven world. Keep up-to-date with Kika Tech on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. PWRPWR