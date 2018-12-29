Killer of father and brother held, spade used in killing recovered

Ghaziabad, Dec 29 (PTI) A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hacking his elderly father and brother to death over a land dispute in Nirwari area here, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal said that police arrested Sumit alias Babloo from Sherpur trisection here and recovered a spade which was used in commission of the crime on December 23.The accused had killed his father Pritam (70) and elder brother Subhash (35) when they were working in their field.Their bodies were spotted by passers-by who informed the police.The investigation revealed that Pritam was owner of 30 bigah ancestral agricultural land and only 4 bigah was given to Babloo. Due to this reason, both the brothers were having dispute, police said.Later, Pritam had disowned Babloo from land rights, and since then the accused was having a feeling of hatred against the two, police said.An FIR was lodged against him by his elder brother's wife Sudha. DPBDPB