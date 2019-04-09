'Killing Eve' renewed for third season, sets new showrunner

New York, Apr 9 (PTI) Thriller drama "Killing Eve" has scored a season three renewal along with a new showrunner in Suzanne Heathcote, president of entertainment networks for AMC, Sarah Barnett has announced.Heathcote will take over the critically-acclaimed BBC America show from Emerald Fennell and will direct the third season of the series, reported Variety. "We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. "As we did last year, we're renewing 'Killing Eve' right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence - we adore this show as much as our fans do. 'Killing Eve' doesn't do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark," Barnett said.The news comes exactly a day after the premiere of the show's highly-anticipated second season. The first season aired on BBC America, while sophomore season is being simulcast on both BBC America and AMC.The spy thriller, which pits British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Oh) against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named Villanelle (Comer), premiered last April.Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Shannon Tarbet, Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt have joined the cast for chapter two. PTI RDSRDS