'Killing Eve' season 2 to premiere in April

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) The second season Sandra Oh-starrer "Killing Eve" will premiere on April 7.The spy thriller, which pits British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer), debuted last April.According to People magazine, the second season, which will consist of eight episodes, was ordered days before the premiere of season one.Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Shannon Tarbet, Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt have joined the cast for the new season. PTI SHDSHD